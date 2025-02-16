Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 03-16-45-54-56, Powerball: 12
ByThe Associated Press
February 16, 2025, 12:10 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-16-45-54-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(three, sixteen, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-six, Powerball: twelve, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets