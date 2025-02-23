Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
February 23, 2025, 12:08 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-18-22-50-65, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(seven, eightteen, twenty-two, fifty, sixty-five, Powerball: fifteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $219 million
