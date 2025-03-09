Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 02-04-16-23-63, Powerball: 13

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-04-16-23-63, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3

(two, four, sixteen, twenty-three, sixty-three, Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $320 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets