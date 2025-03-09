Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 02-04-16-23-63, Powerball: 13
ByThe Associated Press
March 9, 2025, 12:12 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-04-16-23-63, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
(two, four, sixteen, twenty-three, sixty-three, Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $320 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets