Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
March 30, 2025, 12:14 AM
07-11-21-53-61, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
(seven, eleven, twenty-one, fifty-three, sixty-one, Powerball: two, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $526 million
