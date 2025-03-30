Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 07-11-21-53-61, Powerball: 2

ByThe Associated Press
March 30, 2025, 12:14 AM

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-11-21-53-61, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(seven, eleven, twenty-one, fifty-three, sixty-one, Powerball: two, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $526 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

Sponsored Content by Taboola

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events