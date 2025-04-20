Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 07-25-37-39-63, Powerball: 1
ByThe Associated Press
April 20, 2025, 12:12 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-25-37-39-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-three, Powerball: one, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets