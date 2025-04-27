Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 01-12-14-18-69, Powerball: 2

The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-12-14-18-69, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(one, twelve, fourteen, eightteen, sixty-nine, Powerball: two, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $167 million

