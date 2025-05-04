Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 10-21-23-35-65, Powerball: 24

May 4, 2025, 12:08 AM

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-21-23-35-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-five, sixty-five, Powerball: twenty-four, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $46 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets