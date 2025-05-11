Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 05-20-28-39-42, Powerball: 13
ByThe Associated Press
May 11, 2025, 12:12 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-20-28-39-42, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets