Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

May 11, 2025, 12:12 AM

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-20-28-39-42, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

