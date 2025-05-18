Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
May 18, 2025, 12:06 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-34-40-42-52, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(seven, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, fifty-two, Powerball: fifteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
