Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 01-29-37-56-68, Powerball: 13
ByThe Associated Press
June 1, 2025, 12:12 AM
01-29-37-56-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, fifty-six, sixty-eight, Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
