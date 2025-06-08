Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
June 8, 2025, 12:10 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
31-36-43-48-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty-two, Powerball: twenty-five, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
