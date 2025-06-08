Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 31-36-43-48-62, Powerball: 25

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

31-36-43-48-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty-two, Powerball: twenty-five, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

