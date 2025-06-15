Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
June 15, 2025, 12:06 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-06-09-23-59, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(four, six, nine, twenty-three, fifty-nine, Powerball: twenty-five, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
