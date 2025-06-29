Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 04-35-43-52-62, Powerball: 12
ByThe Associated Press
June 29, 2025, 12:08 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-35-43-52-62, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $153 million
