Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 01-28-34-50-58, Powerball: 8
ByThe Associated Press
July 6, 2025, 12:10 AM
01-28-34-50-58, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
