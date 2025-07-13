Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 08-16-24-33-54, Powerball: 18

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

08-16-24-33-54, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(eight, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, fifty-four, Powerball: eightteen, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $237 million

