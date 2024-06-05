Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 19-37-40-63-69, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
June 4, 2024, 11:15 PM
Estimated jackpot: $560 million
