Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 19-37-40-63-69, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

19-37-40-63-69, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(nineteen, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-three, sixty-nine, Mega Ball: seventeen, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $560 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets