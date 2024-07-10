Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 21-26-54-60-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
July 10, 2024, 12:30 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
21-26-54-60-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-six, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, Mega Ball: three, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $181 million
