Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 21-26-54-60-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $181 million

