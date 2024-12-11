Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 12-14-26-48-52, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 5
ByThe Associated Press
December 11, 2024, 12:40 AM
12-14-26-48-52, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 5
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, Mega Ball: twenty-one, Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $619 million
