Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 10-19-31-47-56, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5
ByThe Associated Press
January 29, 2025, 12:40 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10-19-31-47-56, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5
(ten, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-six, Mega Ball: six, Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets