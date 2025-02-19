Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 01-20-25-58-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
February 19, 2025, 12:30 AM
(one, twenty, twenty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, Mega Ball: twenty-two, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $145 million
