Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 11-12-21-29-49, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
April 2, 2025, 12:35 AM
Estimated jackpot: $29 million
