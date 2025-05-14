Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 06-29-33-47-68, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier:

May 14, 2025, 12:15 AM

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-29-33-47-68, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier:

(six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven, sixty-eight, Mega Ball: twenty, Megaplier: )

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets