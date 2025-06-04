Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 16-24-29-36-45, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier:

ByThe Associated Press
June 4, 2025, 12:12 AM

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

16-24-29-36-45, Mega Ball: 13

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-five, Mega Ball: thirteen

Estimated jackpot: $202 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

Sponsored Content by Taboola

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events