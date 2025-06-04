Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
ByThe Associated Press
June 4, 2025, 12:12 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
16-24-29-36-45, Mega Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $202 million
