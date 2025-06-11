Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
ByThe Associated Press
June 11, 2025, 12:12 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10-11-14-38-45, Mega Ball: 24
(ten, eleven, fourteen, thirty-eight, forty-five, Mega Ball: twenty-four
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
