Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 16-23-39-46-55, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier:
ByThe Associated Press
June 18, 2025, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
16-23-39-46-55, Mega Ball: 12
(sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty-five, Mega Ball: twelve
Estimated jackpot: $280 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets