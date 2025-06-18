Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 16-23-39-46-55, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier:

16-23-39-46-55, Mega Ball: 12

(sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty-five, Mega Ball: twelve

Estimated jackpot: $280 million

