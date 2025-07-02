Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 19-28-31-39-54, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier:
ByThe Associated Press
July 2, 2025, 12:12 AM
19-28-31-39-54, Mega Ball: 5
(nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, fifty-four, Mega Ball: five
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
