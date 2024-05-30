Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 17-34-56-60-61, Powerball: 9

ByThe Associated Press
May 29, 2024, 11:12 PM

17-34-56-60-61, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $143 million

