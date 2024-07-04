Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 02-26-33-55-57, Powerball: 22
ByThe Associated Press
July 4, 2024, 1:12 AM
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
