Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 02-26-33-55-57, Powerball: 22

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-26-33-55-57, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(two, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, Powerball: twenty-two, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets