Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
August 22, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
27-31-33-38-67, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, sixty-seven, Powerball: three, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
