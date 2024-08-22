Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 27-31-33-38-67, Powerball: 3

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

27-31-33-38-67, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, sixty-seven, Powerball: three, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

