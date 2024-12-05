Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 01-23-25-28-61, Powerball: 13

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-23-25-28-61, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, sixty-one, Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets