Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 01-23-25-28-61, Powerball: 13
ByThe Associated Press
December 5, 2024, 12:13 AM
01-23-25-28-61, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, sixty-one, Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $240 million
