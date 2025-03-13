Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 11-13-28-51-58, Powerball: 1
ByThe Associated Press
March 13, 2025, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-13-28-51-58, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-eight, Powerball: one, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $353 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets