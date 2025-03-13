Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 11-13-28-51-58, Powerball: 1

11-13-28-51-58, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-eight, Powerball: one, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $353 million

