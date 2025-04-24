Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 15-44-63-66-69, Powerball: 20
ByThe Associated Press
April 24, 2025, 12:10 AM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-44-63-66-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, forty-four, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, Powerball: twenty, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets