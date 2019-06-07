Wisconsin jury awards $15M to family in bicyclist's death

A Wisconsin jury has returned a $15 million civil verdict for the family of a woman struck and killed while riding her bicycle to work, but her parents won't receive near that amount because of a state law that caps part of the award.

Brian Hodgson was not charged in the crash that killed 23-year-old Emilly Zhu. The civil verdict found Hodgson 100 percent at fault.

Jurors determined Zhu's parents should receive $10 million for loss of society and companionship and $5 million for pain and suffering. The family's attorney, Clayton Griessmeyer, says the $10 million award will be automatically reduced to $350,000, which is the cap in Wisconsin. There is no cap for pain and suffering.

Hodgson's attorney, Ward Richter, told the State Journal by email that they "anticipate further proceedings."

———

This story has been corrected to reflect the victim's first name is Emilly, not Emily.

———

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj