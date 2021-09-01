Wisconsin man enters not guilty plea in dismemberment case

A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents

September 1, 2021, 9:27 PM
2 min read

MADISON, Wis. -- A judge on Wednesday entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents.

Chandler Halderson, 23, of Windsor, did not speak during the brief hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland. He remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bond.

Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false information on kidnapped or missing persons in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson.

Hyland said he expected trial to be scheduled for January, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

According to prosecutors, Halderson spun a “web of lies” after reporting his parents missing on July 7. He told investigators that his parents never returned home to Dane County from a Fourth of July weekend trip to their cabin in northern Wisconsin. Authorities found discrepancies in his story, including a claim that his parents had planned to attend a parade in White Lake when no parade had been scheduled.

Bart Chandler’s dismembered remains were found July 8, the day Chandler Halderson was arrested, in rural Dane County. Six days later, investigators found Krista Halderson’s remains along the Wisconsin River on land state Department of Natural Resources land in Sauk County, according to the complaint.

Top Stories

Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'

Mar 01, 2:24 PM

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect still at-large

8 minutes ago

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: US hospitalizations at highest point in over 7 months

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

3 hours ago

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

2 hours ago

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

4 hours ago

McDonald's reconsiders safety of indoor dining amid delta variant surge

Sep 01, 12:39 PM

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

3 hours ago

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

2 hours ago

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

4 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial fails mid-stage study

Aug 31, 3:10 PM

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

3 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial fails mid-stage study

Aug 31, 3:10 PM

Former Navy officer pleads guilty in wide-spanning scandal

Aug 31, 8:23 PM

Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal, recommits to evacuate remaining Americans

Aug 31, 5:21 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events