Woman accused of decapitating son will undergo mental tests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation.

The prosecution of Tasha Haefs, 35, was suspended Thursday after a court ordered the mental health evaluation, KSHB-TV reported.

Haefs was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after officers found her son, Karvel Stevens, dead on Tuesday.

Police said officers went to the home after a woman called dispatchers and said the devil was trying to attack her.

Officers saw blood and other evidence of a crime but the woman would not open the door, according to a probable cause statement. When police entered the home, they found the boy dead, bloody knives and and saw Haefs with blood on her, the affidavit said.

A dog had also been killed. No other children were in the home.

Haefs is being held without bond. During her arraignment on Thursday, the mental health evaluation was ordered and a public defender was ordered to represent Haefs.