Woman killed in apparent subway shove at Times Square

NEW YORK -- A woman was apparently pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said.

Police had someone they described as a person of interest in custody in connection to the woman's death.

She was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.

Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven't been released.