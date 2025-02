Woman suspected in Colorado Tesla dealership vandalism charged in federal court

A woman suspected in a string of vandalism against a Colorado Tesla dealership that included Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles and a message apparently directed against Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has been charged in federal court

DENVER -- Federal prosecutors have charged a woman in connection with a string of vandalism against a Colorado Tesla dealership, which included Molotov cocktails being thrown at vehicles and the words “Nazi cars” spray painted on the building, along with a message that appeared directed at company co-founder Elon Musk.

Lucy Grace Nelson appeared in federal court in Denver briefly Thursday after being arrested on a single federal charge of malicious destruction of property. Her ankles and wrists were shackled. She wore a purple tie-dye shirt and red-and-black checked pants, as she sat in the jury box with other defendants waiting for their cases to be called.

Nelson rocked back and forth slightly as Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter informed of her rights and Nelson’s mother watched from the front row of the gallery.

When Neureiter questioned lawyers about why federal charges were brought, Nelson began to speak but her attorney, public defender Jennifer Beck, rushed across the room to stop her. Cassie Wiemken of the U.S. Attorney's Office said the federal government had a compelling interest to prosecute the case because of the danger posed by the “incendiary devices” allegedly used.

After Neureiter noted that Nelson did not report any income or expenses in her application for an attorney, Beck told him that she receives support from her family.

Nelson's mother and attorney declined to comment after the hearing.

Nelson's sister, Jennifer McCown, said that her sister loves her family and has been recently volunteering to feed the homeless.

“She's a loving, intelligent person who wouldn't hurt another person for the world,” McCown said in a text. She did not comment on the allegations Nelson is facing.

Nelson was arrested Monday on separate state charges after police said she returned to the dealership in Loveland, Colorado with “additional incendiary devices” and materials used in vandalism. However, it wasn't clear whether state prosecutors have filed formal charges against her. Police said Wednesday that they expected federal charges to be filed.

Nelson was released from jail after her arrest on the state charges after posting bond. But she was taken into federal custody on Thursday and will remain detained for now. She is scheduled to return to court for a hearing Tuesday to determine whether she will continue to be held while she is being prosecuted on the federal charge.

A conviction on the charge carries a penalty of at least five years in prison.

The case comes amid rising concerns voiced by Democrats and some Republicans about Musk’s influence over the administration of President Donald Trump and follows recent protests at Tesla storerooms elsewhere in the U.S.

Trump and cost-costing chief Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, have been moving to slash the size of the federal government through large-scale layoffs, contract cancellations and other moves.

According to the federal criminal complaint filed against Nelson, she is suspected of starting fires by igniting Molotov cocktails crafted from empty liquor bottles near vehicles that apparently did not cause much damage.

Photos included in the filing showed a small fire on the ground near vehicles. The dealership estimated that several incidents of vandalism over the course of about a month caused between $5,000 and $20,000 in damages, with an estimated $5,000 in damage to the vehicles.

Loveland police spokesperson Chris Padgett has said police were investigating the possibility of someone else being involved.

In one of the incidents, someone spray painted an obscenity believed to be directed at Musk before being chased away by a security guard, according to a Loveland police affidavit.

Police said that at the time of Nelson's arrest, they saw in her car cans of spray paint, gasoline, bottles and various cloth pieces that could be soaked with an accelerant.