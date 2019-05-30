Woman testifies about alleged confinement by self-help guru

A former follower of self-help guru Keith Raniere is testifying about how he banished her to a bedroom for two years for breaking his rules to stay away from other men.

The woman told jurors at Raniere's New York City trial on Wednesday that her confinement broke her spirit until she got up the nerve to leave the room in 2012.

She also described how Raniere got her and her two sisters pregnant after they joined his cult-like group in upstate New York called NXIVM in the mid-2000s.

The witness will be on the stand for a fourth day Thursday in the case accusing Rainere of grooming "sex slaves" branded with his initials. Her name is being withheld to protect her privacy.

Raniere denies the charges.