Woman's conviction upheld in Oklahoma officer's slaying

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the second-degree murder conviction and 25-year prison sentence of a woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2017

September 3, 2021, 12:48 PM
1 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The second-degree murder conviction and 25-year prison sentence of a woman in connection with the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma police officer has been upheld by the state Court of Criminal Appeals.

Arguments by Brooklyn Williams, 27, of insufficient evidence, improper jury instructions and that her statements to police should have been suppressed were rejected Thursday by the court.

Williams’ attorney did not immediately return a phone call Friday seeking comment.

Williams was driving a car carrying Byron James Shepard on March 26, 2017, when Tecumseh police Officer Justin Terney stopped her for a traffic violation.

Shepard gave Terney a false name, then ran when Terney learned of an arrest warrant against him and the two eventually shot each other.

Terney died the next day while Shepard survived. He has since been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death.

Prosecutors say Williams failed to tell Terney what Shepard’s true name is, that he was wanted and potentially violent.

Top Stories

Former Trump officials praise Biden for completing Trump's Afghanistan plan: ANALYSIS

4 hours ago

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

Sep 02, 4:56 PM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

1 hour ago

Biden’s job approval drops to 44% amid broad criticism on Afghanistan: POLL

3 hours ago

COVID-19 live updates: 2-dose vaccine 'appears to be enough,' FDA adviser says

13 minutes ago

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

Sep 03, 2:30 AM

Storm death toll rises across the Northeast

Sep 02, 9:29 PM

Twin boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

Sep 02, 4:04 PM

GOP leader McCarthy threatens companies that cooperate with House's Jan. 6 probe

Sep 02, 7:38 AM

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

Sep 02, 4:56 PM

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

Sep 03, 2:30 AM

Storm death toll rises across the Northeast

Sep 02, 9:29 PM

GOP leader McCarthy threatens companies that cooperate with House's Jan. 6 probe

Sep 02, 7:38 AM

Twin boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

Sep 02, 4:04 PM

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

Sep 02, 4:56 PM

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

Sep 03, 2:30 AM

Storm death toll rises across the Northeast

Sep 02, 9:29 PM

GOP leader McCarthy threatens companies that cooperate with House's Jan. 6 probe

Sep 02, 7:38 AM

Multiple deaths reported after Ida remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 10:14 AM

Twin boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

Sep 02, 4:04 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events