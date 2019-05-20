Work underway on British tanker sunk by U-boat off NY in WW2

The U.S. Coast Guard says work is underway to extract oil from a British tanker sunk by a German U-boat off Long Island during World War II.

The Coast Guard says in a news release that a team has been at the site of the tanker, named Coimbra, since April 29 and has pumped more than 62,000 gallons of oil from its tanks since May 11. Initial dive operations found the tanker was leaking small amounts of oil.

The Coimbra was torpedoed in January 1942, killing 36 officers and crew members about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off Long Island's south shore.

It's now about 180 feet (54 meters) deep.

German U-boats sank 148 petroleum tankers and countless other ships near the U.S. Gulf and East coasts.