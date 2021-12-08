1 wounded when man opens fire inside Texas shopping mall

Police in Texas are searching for a man who opened fire inside a shopping mall, wounding one person

KILLEEN, Texas -- Police in Texas searched Wednesday for a man who opened fire inside a shopping mall, wounding one person, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Killeen Mall at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after shots were fired, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said. One person was shot multiple times and taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

"He was conscious and breathing when he left in the helicopter,” Kimble said.

Police released surveillance images early Wednesday in hopes of identifying the shooter. The man is wearing a white hat, a face mask and gloves and appeared to be pointing a gun in one of the images.

Audio of the shooting was captured on surveillance video from a nearby store, the Killeen Daily Herald reported. In the video, 10 gunshots can be heard as customers and employees ran for cover.

Killeen is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Austin.