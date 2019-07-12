1 year, $3.2 billion later, New Jersey sports betting soars

New Jersey gamblers plunked down more than $3 billion on sports betting in the first full year it became legal, helping the state challenge Nevada for the nationwide lead in the fast-growing industry.

Figures released Friday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the state's casinos and racetracks handled $273 million worth of bets in June.

Since the state's first bets were taken on June 14, 2018, New Jersey has seen $3.2 billion wagered.

In May, New Jersey edged ahead of Nevada in the amount of monthly sports bets placed with $318.9 million wagered, about $1.5 million more than Nevada.

Including casino gambling money, New Jersey's casinos and two horse tracks that offer sports betting collectively won nearly $284 million in June, up 21.5% from a year ago.