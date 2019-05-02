2-year-old child dies in shooting in northeast Arkansas

Authorities say a 2-year-old child in northeast Arkansas has died in a shooting.

Memphis, Tennessee, television station WREG reports that the shooting happened late Wednesday in Osceola, about 145 miles (230 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Osceola police say officers responded to a home and found a child who had been shot.

The child later died at a hospital in Memphis.

The TV station reports that two people are in custody in connection with the shooting, but authorities have not yet said what happened or what charges they may face.