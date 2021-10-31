7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

A 7-year-old Missouri boy has died after he fell off a hayride and was struck by the trailer he had been riding in

The Jackson County Sheriff's office said the accident was reported around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in a rural area outside Lee's Summit, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor was pulling the trailer and that the boy was “clinging” to the trailer after he fell out. Forté said the boy was struck by the trailer after he fell off, The Kansas City Star reported . He died at a hospital Saturday night.

Authorities have not released the boy's name.