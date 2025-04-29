Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspends Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan after arrest

In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks during a rally marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Milwaukee, Wis.

In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks during a rally marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Milwaukee, Wis.

In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks during a rally marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Milwaukee, Wis.

In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks during a rally marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Milwaukee, Wis.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan after she was arrested by the FBI and charged last week for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, an order from the court shows.

"The court has learned that Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah C. Dugan has been charged with two federal criminal offenses, one of which is a felony and one of which is a misdemeanor," a two-page order from the court filed Tuesday stated.

"This court is charged in the Wisconsin Constitution with exercising superintending and administrative authority over the courts of this state. In the exercise of that constitutional authority and in order to uphold the public's confidence in the courts of this state during the pendency of the criminal proceeding against Judge Dugan, we conclude, on our own motion, that it is in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties."

In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks during a rally marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Milwaukee, Wis. Lee Matz/Milwaukee Independent via AP, FILE

Dugan was charged with two criminal counts of "obstructing and impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the United States" and "concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest," according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Dugan is "temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin," effective Tuesday until further order from the court.

Prior to the order, a Milwaukee County official said this week that starting Monday, a reserve judge will cover Dugan's cases.

The judge was arrested on Friday over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest" the week prior, according to FBI Director Kash Patel, who claimed on social media that Dugan "intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse."

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement that two FBI agents arrested Dugan "for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid arrest" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.