Wisconsin teen allegedly killed parents in extremist plot to assassinate Trump, FBI says

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of killing his mother and stepfather.

Nikita Casap is shown in court in the screen grab from a video.

Nikita Casap is shown in court in the screen grab from a video.

Nikita Casap is shown in court in the screen grab from a video.

Nikita Casap is shown in court in the screen grab from a video.

A Wisconsin teen allegedly killed his parents to "obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government, federal authorities said in court documents.

Nikita Casap, 17, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse, according to Waukesha County authorities. Other charges include theft of property over $10,000 and misappropriating ID to obtain money.

Court documents show investigators are pursing federal charges including conspiracy, presidential assassination and use of weapons of mass destruction.

The teen's stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, and mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, were both found dead inside their home by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on March 1, according to a press release from the department.

Nikita Casap is shown in court in the screen grab from a video. WISN

The sheriff's department issued a search warrant and say they found material on his phone related to "The Order of Nine Angles," which is "a network of individuals holding new-Nazi racially motivated extremist views," according to investigators.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reviewed documents allegedly written by Casap, which calls for the assassination of Trump and the start of a revolution to "save the white race," according to federal court documents.

The alleged writings shows images of Adolf Hitler with the following text: "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY," according to court documents.

In this screen grab from a video, vehicles from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department are shown outside the house where the Casap family lived. WISN

"He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the Unites States. And he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack," investigators said in the federal affidavit.

"Other parties, with whom Casap was in contact, appear to have been aware of his plan and action and to have provided assistance to Casap in carrying them out," according to the affidavit.

Casap was in court on April 9 for a preliminary hearing on his state charges. He has not yet offered a plea and remains in custody. His next court appearance is for an arraignment on May 7, according to the Waukesha County court docket.