Wolf Fire in Southern California explodes over 1,100 acres amid dry, windy conditions

The fire is impacting Highway 243 to the mountain community of Idyllwild.

A quickly growing brush fire in Southern California has spread at least 1,165 acres, prompting evacuations, according to fire officials.

The blaze, dubbed the Wolf Fire, was first reported around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Wolfskill Truck Trail and Old Banning Idyllwild Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders are in place for areas north of Poppet Flat Divide Truck Trail, south of Interstate 10, east of Highland Springs Avenue, and west of Old Cabazon Road, fire officials said.

The fire is impacting Highway 243, the road to the mountain community of Idyllwild.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Wolf Fire joins a spate of brush fires that have broken out in the region, including in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

There are currently five fires burning across the Inland Empire, according to Cal Fire.

The fires come as weather conditions remain hot and dry, with strong winds prompting red flag warnings.

ABC News' Jenna Harrison and Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.