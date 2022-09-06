Woman abducted at knifepoint jumps out of moving car to escape man she stopped to help, police say

“She helped the male out ... and then allowed the male to get into her vehicle.”

A woman made a daring escape from a moving car after being abducted by a man with a knife who she stopped to help and give water to in the early hours of the morning, police say.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 24000 block of NE 28th street in Camas, Washington -- about 20 miles east of Portland, Oregon, -- when authorities from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an in-progress trespass, according to a statement published by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller stated that a female was banging on the door saying that she had just jumped from a moving vehicle after being kidnapped,” the statement read. “Deputies arrived on scene and contacted a female in the front yard who appeared in distress.”

The unidentified female told authorities on scene that while she was near Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard -- about 12 miles west of where she was eventually found by police -- a man approached her vehicle and asked her if she had any water, police say.

“She helped the male out by providing him some water and then allowed the male to get into her vehicle,” said Clark County Sheriff’s Office. “Once in the vehicle, the male produced a knife and used the threat of violence to take control of the car and then drove with the female victim to the area of NE 28th Street.”

The female victim told police that when the vehicle began to slow down while traveling along a dirt road near Fern Prairie, Washington, she jumped out of her vehicle and ran toward a residential area where she began knocking on people’s doors and yelling for help.

Officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office subsequently launched a search for the woman’s vehicle which they were able to locate a short time later. However, after stopping briefly for authorities once they made contact with the driver, the suspect made an attempt to elude authorities by driving off.

During that brief contact, police were able to observe that the suspect matched the description that was given to them by the female victim and then began to pursue the runaway driver.

“Deputies initiated a pursuit of vehicle,” said Clark County Sheriff’s Office. “The pursuit began at approximately 05:14 am in the area of NE 28th Street/ NE 222nd Avenue and concluded at approximately 05:25 am near NE 2nd Street/ NE 115th Avenue when deputies, with the assistance of officers from the Vancouver Police Department, were able to pin the vehicle when it came to a stop.”

The unidentified driver was eventually arrested and taken into custody. He refused to identify himself when he was apprehended and was booked into the Clark County Jail on first degree charges of robbery and kidnapping, as well as attempt to elude and reckless driving charges.

Police are still working to confirm the identity of the suspect in custody and, due to the nature of this case, Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that the female victim involved in the incident will not be identified at this time.