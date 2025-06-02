Woman arrested for leaving dog outside in crate during extreme heat

Temperatures in Las Vegas reached 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday.

ByMegan Forrester
June 2, 2025, 4:55 PM

A Nevada woman was arrested after her dog was trapped outside in a crate and died due to the extreme heat, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 2:02 p.m. on Saturday, police received a call for assistance from the Clark County Animal Protection Services in reference to "a dog who was deceased at a residence" in Las Vegas, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Once on the scene, animal cruelty detectives took over the investigation, determining that the dog had been locked in a crate and had been left outside in the extreme heat for hours by the owner, police said.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Las Vegas reached a high of 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, with officials urging owners to keep their pets inside and out of the excessive heat.

The owner, who was identified as 30-year-old Olivia Underwood, was arrested for willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of a dog and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

It is unclear whether Underwood remains in custody.

