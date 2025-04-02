Woman charged for allegedly making false 911 call amid probe into Atlanta rapper Young Scooter's death

In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, rapper Young Scooter performs onstage during StreetzFest 2K18 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.

In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, rapper Young Scooter performs onstage during StreetzFest 2K18 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.

In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, rapper Young Scooter performs onstage during StreetzFest 2K18 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.

In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, rapper Young Scooter performs onstage during StreetzFest 2K18 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.

Atlanta police on Tuesday arrested a woman who was charged with allegedly making a false 911 call that led to a police chase during which rapper Young Scooter suffered a fatal injury, police said.

The woman's 911 call, in which she reported an alleged assault and a shooting, led police to respond to a home in the south of the city last Friday evening, where a man -- later identified as Young Scooter -- exited the residence and ran from officers, according to officials.

"After a brief foot chase, officers were able to locate the male and he was found to be suffering from an apparent leg injury. Atlanta police officers did not discharge their firearms," the Atlanta Police Department (APD) said in the initial incident report on Friday.

Young Scooter, a 39-year-old whose legal name is Kenneth Bailey, died on Friday after he suffered "a penetrating injury of the right thigh," the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office said Tuesday.

Demetria Spence, 31, was taken into custody on Tuesday, the police department said in a statement. This came after police released the audio from the 911 call in which a woman reported an alleged assault and a shooting at the home and urged the public for help in identifying her voice in the audio recording. The call was made from a 911-only phone, according to police.

In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, rapper Young Scooter performs onstage during StreetzFest 2K18 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

Court records show that Spence's bond was set at $7,500. Records also show that she was scheduled to appear for her first hearing on Wednesday. ABC News reached out to Spence's attorney, but requests for comment were not immediately returned.

"They started shooting, but this, the house needs to be investigated," the 911 caller that police identified as Spence says in audio released by police. "They're definitely doing -- so they're doing illegal stuff over there."

The caller refers to an injured girl who is "bleeding profusely."

"She's trying to get away, and they're holding her," the caller said. "She's being held hostage … She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside."

The caller noted that there's "a child in danger as well because she had a baby."

According to police, Spence was charged with a felony for allegedly transmitting a false public alarm that led to "serious bodily harm, or death." Under Georgia law, if she is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine not less than $50,000.

Ahead of Spence's arrest, APD homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith was asked during a press conference on Friday about the alleged assault and shooting that was reported in the 911 call.

"We have not been able to substantiate any of that," Smith said.

Smith noted that as police who responded to the residence worked to establish a perimeter, "two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house, the other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing."

"When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," Smith added. "Officers rendered aid and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

The male who suffered a leg injury was later identified as Bailey by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, who confirmed his identity to ABC News on Saturday.

It is unclear why Bailey ran from police when they responded to the residence. Since he died in police custody, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday that it has launched a probe into Bailey's death, at the request of APD.

Asked about the status of the investigation, APD and GBI told ABC News that they have no further updates.